Ontario is reporting 1,563 new COVID-19 cases.

The Ministry of Health says the case numbers could still be low because of Toronto Public Health moving its data to the province’s reporting system.

Sixty-two per cent of Thursday’s cases are in the hot spots around the GTHA while 250,937 people have recovered.

Another 88 people have died.

Test positivity, the percentage of tests coming back positive, is around 2.6 per cent.

That’s the lowest it’s been since late October.