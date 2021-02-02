One new COVID-19 case is being reported by the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) locally but the active case count has gone down yet again.

It sits at 18 because three people recovered from the virus.

The new case is:

A woman from Bracebridge between the ages of 18 and 34. The cause is still under investigation.

SMDHU has reported 189 people have gotten the virus in Muskoka with 168 recovering and three dying since the pandemic began.

There are now 51 cases of the COVID-19 UK variant in SMDHU’s medical region. That’s a jump of 32 since its last update. There are another 94 probable cases of UK B.1.1.7. Since the Health Unit’s last update, no new probable cases have been added.

Over the past 24 hours, the Health Unit has administered 497 COVID-19 vaccines. That is added to the 17,245 shots that have been given out since they were made available locally.

In Simcoe County, 35 new cases of COVID-19 were reported over the weekend. SMDHU has reported a total of 5,321 cases in the region with 4,060 recoveries and 152 deaths.