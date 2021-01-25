The province is taking matters into its own hand to adapt to Pfizer’s vaccine delays announced last week.

Ontario is shifting focus to only prioritize the vaccinations of residents of long-term care and high-risk retirement homes.

Prior to today’s announcement, the focus was on residents, staff and essential care-givers in these high-risk settings.

Officials from Ontario’s Vaccine Distribution Task Force say the interval between doses for residents will remain at its three-week recommendation.

As for all other groups, the interval has been extended to 42 days to support the vaccination of Ontario’s most vulnerable.

Vaccines are also being reallocated to make sure the 14 public health units that have not received any vaccines yet, can begin inoculating vulnerable populations starting this week.

The province’s goal is to administer first shots to long-term care residents across Ontario by February 5th.