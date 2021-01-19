The search for a replacement for the incumbent Fire Chief Larry Brassard has been underway since before Christmas, said the town’s Chief Administrative Officer, Glen Davies. He anticipates that the process of finding a permanent Fire Chief will take four months. He also added that they have already received about “a half dozen of applicants” since the posting went up two weeks ago.

The CAO was also very confident that by the end of the four-month recruitment process, they will have found a permanent Fire Chief.