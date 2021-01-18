One of the residents that got the vaccine last week (Photo credit: Fairvern Nursing Home on Facebook)

The first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has been administered at Fairvern Nursing Home in Huntsville.

The home says the vaccine was given last week to all residents that consented to it. “It was a day filled with many smiles from residents and staff as we were the first long term care home in Muskoka to get the vaccine,” officials with Fairvern said on Facebook.

Nurses with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU)will return to the home in 21 days to get the second dose of the vaccine.

Some staff were vaccinated on December 28th. According to the home, 20-percent of its staff travelled to the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre in Barrie to get the shot. “We will continue to register our staff to receive the vaccination,” officials said at the time. “After the first vaccination, the staff are booked for their second dosage 21 days from the first administration.”

Officials with the home say there will be an opportunity “soon” for more essential caregivers to get the vaccine.

There have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 or virus-related outbreaks reported by SMDHU.