Business owners within the downtown core of Gravenhurst can now apply for a grant that can help grow their business. The Property Improvement Grant has contributed close to $500,000 in grants and leveraged almost $5.8 million dollars in local investments.

“We continue to see a need to create and support places to live, work and play in the community. Our permanent and seasonal population continues to grow, and the downtown plays a large role in that. Whether creating new residential units through the Residential Rehabilitation/Conversion Grant, supporting new businesses through the signage improvements grant, or our existing property owners with improved facades, this program is key to driving investment in our downtown core,” says Mayor Kelly.

Grants that can be applied for this year are the following:

Building Façade Improvement Grant (Main/Front Façade)

Building Façade Improvement Grant (Rear or Side Wall)

Downtown Tomorrow Digital Improvement Grant

Landscaping and Property Improvement Grant

Patio Grant

Planning Application Fee and Building Permit Fee Grant

Structural Improvement Grant

Signage Improvements Grant

Residential Conversion/Rehabilitation Grant

Completed applications must be received before 4:00 PM on Wednesday, March 31, 2021.

Interested applicants are being encouraged to make an appointment with the Economic Development team to assist businesses with optimizing their application and ensuring all criteria are met prior to submission.

-With files from Town of Gravenhurst News Release.