Ontario is adding 3,338 new COVID-19 cases.

Of the new cases added on Monday, sixty per cent are in the hotspots around the GTHA and southern Ontario.

Over 46,400 tests were completed over the last day but there’s still a backlog of over 28,000.

Over 1,500 people are currently in hospital with COVID-19 which is the highest number since the pandemic began.

Another 29 people have died from the virus.