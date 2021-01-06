A staff member at The Pines Long-Term Care Home in Bracebridge has tested positive, but no other positive tests have been announced.

Officials with the home say the infected employee is self-isolating at home. “The home area where the staff member worked has been declared in outbreak status and as an added precaution, residents this staff member was in contact with have been placed on isolation precautions,” officials add. “The families of the affected residents have now been notified. Testing of all residents in the home area will take place tomorrow. The District (of Muskoka) and (Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit) are working closely to monitor and respond to the situation.”

A deep clean of The Pines is already underway. Officials with the home say this is on top of the already enhanced cleaning protocols in place.

The Pines will remain closed to all visitors except those visiting a dying relative.

Officials add that as early as Friday, residents could begin getting vaccinated for COVID-19. “We are preparing to be in a position to start administration of in-home vaccinations for residents at the Pines later this week,” said Administrator Kim Landry. “Currently 90 Pines Staff are part of the early roll-out of vaccines which are being stored at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Barrie and vaccinations are being provided at an Assessment Centre in Barrie.”