Ontario Officials are reporting three new cases of the new COVID-19 UK variant in the province Monday afternoon.

In the province’s health update, the Associate Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Barbara Yaffe confirmed that all three of the new cases have recently visited out of country or had close contact with someone who visited outside of Canada.

Dr. Yaffe says the first case is a resident of York Region with recent travel to the United Kingdom.

The second case is a resident of Peel Region with no personal travel history but a close contact of a confirmed case with a travel history to Dubai.

The third case is a resident of Toronto with recent travel history to the UK as well.

This brings the total number of cases of the new UK variant of COVID-19 in the province to six cases.

***With files from Mohamed Fahim