Ontario is reporting a record daily high for new COVID-19 cases on Christmas eve.

The province added 2,447 new cases on Thursday.

Sixty-four per cent of the new cases are in the hot spots around the GTHA and in Windsor-Essex.

Nearly 64,000 tests were completed over the last day.

Another 49 people have died from COVID-19 in Ontario bringing the provincial death toll to 4,278.