Ontario Premier Doug Ford says this is a tipping point in the province when it comes to COVID-19.

It comes as a province-wide lockdown is set to go into effect in Ontario starting on Boxing Day.

The lockdown will stay in effect until January 9th, 2021 in Northern Ontario public health units and until January 23rd, 2021 for all public health units in Southern Ontario.

Ford announced new relief measures for energy costs on Tuesday with a new off-peak rate of 8.5 cents per kWh for all hydro customers across Ontario.

He also announced secondary school students’ parents will be eligible for a one-time payment of $200 per child for things like school supplies while students take part in at home learning in January.

You can click here to learn more about the payment.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce says more supports will be announced for schools in the near year.