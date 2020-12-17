The Black Bridge replacement project in Bracebridge will not be completed until Spring 2021.

The Town of Bracebridge cites the unfavourable upcoming winter conditions as the reason for the delay.

In 2016, Tatham and Associated Ltd. Consulting Engineers were brought in to take a closer look at the 98-year-old bridge. They reported that it had reached the end of its useful service life and needed to be replaced. The town began the replacement project in June 2020 with help from McPherson Andrews Contracting Limited and Planmac Engineering Inc.

Engineering Technologist Yvon Gravel told the MyMuskokaNow.com newsroom in November he expected the work to be installed by the end of the month and ready to use shortly before Christmas. He added that Planmac would need to return in spring 2021 to do some touch-up work.

The town says the remaining work includes: forming and pouring the concrete bridge deck and sidewalk, completing the road approaches and guide rails, installing the bridge railings, waterproofing the bridge deck, paving the deck and, road approaches.