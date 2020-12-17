Parry Sound-Muskoka MPP Norm Miller announced $1.7 million will be going to 26 municipalities to “ensure they do not have to carry an operating deficit into 2021.”

The following municipalities will get a piece of the funding:

$20,000 to Armour Township

$111,000 to Bracebridge

$20,000 to Burk’s Falls

$20,000 to Carling

$70,000 to Georgian Bay Township

$105,000 to Gravenhurst

$133,000 to Huntsville

$20,000 to Joy Township

$20,000 to Kearney

$60,000 to Lake of Bays

$20,000 to Machar Township

$21,000 to Magnetawan

$20,000 to McDougall

$20,000 to McKellar

$20,000 to McMurrich/Monteith

$601,000 to District of Muskoka

$123,000 to Muskoka Lakes

$32,000 to Parry Sound

$20,000 to Perry

$20,000 to Ryerson

$51,000 to Seguin

$20,000 to South River

$20,000 to Strong

$20,000 to Sundridge

$34,000 to The Archipelago

$20,000 to Whitestone

“This funding will provide our communities with the support they need to continue delivering critical services that we all rely on every day,” Miller said. “Today’s announcement will help our municipalities develop a 2021 budget that reflects the reality of COVID-19 and give them the confidence they need to proceed with capital projects that will drive economic growth.”

The funding is part of the $695 million federal-provincial Safe Restart Agreement announced in the summer. Miller said this is the second phase of that program. “This funding was allocated based on the number of households with additional funding going to municipalities that are in health units with higher COVID case numbers,” he explained.

In August, an initial investment of $1.6 billion was handed out so every Ontario municipality could address their operating pressures, support transit systems and help vulnerable people.