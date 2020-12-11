The Trillium Lakelands District School Board has its new Superintendent of Learning.

Jay MacJanet is taking over the role for the retiring Dave Golden, after being appointed by the school board’s trustees.

MacJanet will be working with schools, administrators, and teachers to help develop their instructional knowledge.

He says he’s excited about the opportunity to serve the students and communities that make up TLDSB.

“My hope is to support the current learning culture, as well as to further enhance the development of student achievement through continued collaboration with students, staff, and the community,” MacJanet said.

Prior to joining the local board, MacJanet worked with the District School Board of Niagara, where he was a school administrator for over 15 years.

“We look forward to welcoming Jay to our senior administration team,” Director of Education Wes Hahn said. “Jay’s experience within the education system will bring a new perspective to the table, and assist the Board in its commitment to high levels of student achievement.”

MacJanet will begin his new position on January 4, 2021.