Residents in Parry Sound-Muskoka are being reminded to support local businesses over the holidays.

On Wednesday, MPP Norm Miller stood in the Ontario Legislature where he stressed the importance of shopping local during the biggest shopping season of the year, while also navigating the pandemic.

Miller drew attention to the riding, which is home to many talented artisans, small manufacturers, family-run shops, and restaurants who have adapted their businesses during this health crisis.

“Even if you don’t want to go into stores right now, many local shops have developed websites so you can browse their inventory from home, or they will be happy to take orders over the phone for curbside pickup or delivery,” Miller said. “Restaurants are offering gourmet takeout meals, and a break from cooking dinner always makes a good gift.

In addition to shopping local, Miller also encourages residents to shop for high-quality Canadian or Ontarian made products.

“When we shop local, money goes back into our communities and supports the local economy, we help our fellow Ontarians put food on the table, and we help our province recover,” Miller said.

You can watch Miller’s statement below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iF8NXDBJkvs&feature=youtu.be&ab_channel=NormMillerMPP