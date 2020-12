Ontario is reporting a new record high of COVID-19 cases.

In the last 24-hours there have been 1,983 diagnoses.

Sixty-one per cent of the new cases are in the hot spots around the GTHA.

Over 61,800 tests were completed over the last day and there are 1,804 more resolved cases.

Another 35 people have died from COVID-19 in Ontario bringing the death toll to 3,871.