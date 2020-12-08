Manitoba Street near High Falls Road was closed after a U-Haul truck left the road and struck a tree.

The crash happened around 3 PM Tuesday. Bracebridge OPP responded to the scene along with the Muskoka Paramedic Service and Bracebridge Fire Department. OPP Constable Samantha Bigley says three people have been taken to hospital. One person had to be extracted from the vehicle by the fire department. Two of them had to be airlifted to hospital by an ORNGE air ambulance with life-altering injuries.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.

Manitoba Street between High Falls Road and Old Falkenburg Road was closed while the OPP investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.