Huntsville OPP has arrested a man on drug charges who was wanted in connection to a stabbing in Toronto.

This past Friday, officers noticed a suspicious man behind some businesses on Main Street West.

The man was identified as the same person wanted by Toronto Police Services in relation to a stabbing investigation in September.

That incident left a man in his 20s in life-threatening condition.

TPS had an arrest warrant for the suspect on charges including aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and failure to comply with a release order.

Following an investigation, the OPP officers arrested the 22-year-old Toronto man and charged him with multiple drug possession offences.

The charges include possession of cocaine, L.S.D., Dilaudid, and Clonazepam.

The man was turned over to Toronto Police Services and he’ll be back in a Huntsville courtroom on January 6 to answer for his drug charges.