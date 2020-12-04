The town of Huntsville is paying homage to a long time resident who’s passed away.

Flags have been lowered to half-mast at town facilities to honour the life of former Huntsville staff member Ray Porter.

Porter served as a Huntsville police constable in 1968, before working for the town’s Bylaw Department in many capacities, including as a school crossing guard.

Mayor Karin Terziano shares her fond memories of Porter.

“I will always remember Ray as a true gentleman,” she said. “He was often seen doffing his cap and holding open the door for others. He truly made Huntsville a better community by being here.”

Porter was also well-known by many students who crossed at Main and Centre Street, as well as Brunel Road on their way to and from school.

Terziano, Town Council and are expressing their sincerest condolences to Porter’s family and friends.