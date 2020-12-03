The Chair and Vice-Chair of the local Catholic school board have been re-elected for a second term.

During the Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board’s meeting on Wednesday, Board Chair Joe Zerdin and Vice Chair Janice Hutchison were both picked to continue their roles.

It’s the second term for both individuals.

Through the pandemic, Zerdin has played an important role in the shutdown and school reopening plan, as well as in the recruitment of a new Director of Education.

He previously served as a volunteer for 14 years with Catholic School Community Councils before assuming the role of chair.

“I want to thank my fellow trustees for their support – it is an honour to serve in this role for another year,” Zerdin said in a statement. “There are many new faces on our leadership team and I am excited about the ideas and opportunities that lie ahead for us. I will approach this role with care and dedication so that we can further enhance the high standard of educational and faith-driven programs for our school communities.”

Meanwhile, Hutchison has been a trustee for six years.

She says she looks forward to serving with fellow trustees to advocate on behalf of families and promote and protect the value of Catholic education in Ontario.

“We are still very much in uncertain times and now more than ever we must work together for the health, safety and well-being of our students and staff,” she said.