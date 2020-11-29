More snowy weather is on the way for parts of cottage country.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Huntsville, Baysville, Port Carling, Bracebridge, and Gravenhurst.

The weather agency says it is expecting a significant winter storm from Monday into Wednesday with anywhere between 10-20 centimeters expected by Tuesday morning.

A low-pressure system is expected to track just east of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario tomorrow, bringing rain, snow, and strong winds throughout southern parts of the province.

That system is expected to stick around until Wednesday.

Snow is expected to continue Tuesday into Wednesday and while the amount is uncertain at this time, Environment Canada says we could see up to 15 more centimeters in some areas.

The weather agency adds that snow covered and icy roads could make for difficult travel conditions from Monday to Wednesday.

The latest updates can be found through Environment Canada.