Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

A Gravenhurst woman is the latest COVID-19 case in Muskoka.

The woman is between the age of 18-34 and the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit says the cause is due to close contact.

That marks the 92nd COVID-19 case in Muskoka, with 85 recoveries, one death and six classified as ‘other’.

Meanwhile, in the entirety of Simcoe Muskoka, there are 2,021 total cases with 224 active, including 1,735 recoveries, 13 hospitalizations, 52 deaths and 221 listed as ‘other’.

There have been 187 new cases reported by the health unit for this week.



This follows last week’s 200 new cases which was the highest number reported in a single week since the start of the pandemic.



