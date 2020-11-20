A Bracebridge man has been reported missing.

The OPP sent out a tweet Thursday evening to let the public know they are searching for 55-year-old Mike Jolliffe.

Mike was last seen earlier in the day around 11:15 a.m., in the North Barrie area on Cundles Road.

He stands 5’10”, weighing 125 pounds with sandy blonde short hair and green eyes.

Police say he’s possibly wearing green rain boots, grey sweat pants and a beige/brown jacket and they believe he’s on foot.

Anyone with information on Mike’s whereabouts or who may have been in contact with him is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.