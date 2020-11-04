The Ontario government is investing millions to improve internet and cell service across Ontario. Premier Doug Ford was in Minden today and joined by Haliburton, Kawartha Lakes, Brock MPP, and Minister of Infrastructure Laurie Scott to make the announcement.

The $680-million announced on Wednesday is in addition to the $315-million already planned and will be used for what the government calls “shovel ready projects” over the next six years to provide service to underserved areas across the province. Over 12-percent of Ontarians do not have access to reliable broadband or cell service.

Premier Ford said the COVID-19 pandemic has proven the importance of access to high-speed internet and cellular communications, “Reliable high-speed internet is no longer a luxury, it is a necessity.”

Wednesday’s announcement comes one day before the province’s budget is tabled.