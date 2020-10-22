The Muskoka Community Street Crime Unit (MSCU) attempted to pull over two people twice in the span of a week, and both times they fled from police.

The first incident happened in the Township of Severn on October 13th when the MSCU stopped the two because they believed they were violating terms of their release. The driver fled and in the process forced an officer to jump out of the vehicle’s way. A 28-year-old from Bracebridge later went to the Orillia OPP detachment and admitted to being behind the wheel.

The driver was charged with fail to comply with undertaking, flight from peace officer, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, an assault a peace officer with a weapon.

The passenger involved involved in an earlier incident on October 8th. An officer attempted to stop the suspect on Regent Street in Orillia, but the driver got onto the curb and managed to evade police. 25-year-old Kaleb Saastamoinen out of Orillia remains on the run. He has charges from two incidents: from October 13th: flight peace officer, three counts of failure to comply with release order, and two counts of failure to comply with probation order. From the October 8th incident: failure to comply with probation order, two counts of failure to comply with release order, operation while prohibited, flight from peace officer, and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

If you have any information on Saastamoinen, contact the OPP or call Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.