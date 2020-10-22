Ontario is reporting over 800 new COVID-19 cases.

The province reported 841 cases on Thursday which is higher than the seven day average of 753 and the second highest one-day total since the pandemic began.

Fifty-nine per cent of the cases are in Toronto and Peel.

Almost 39,000 tests were completed over the last day but there remains a backlog of 34,784.

There have been 67,527 cases since the pandemic began with 86 per cent deemed resolved.

Another nine people have died from the virus bringing the provincial death toll to 3,071.