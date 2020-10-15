Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

Simcoe Muskoka has reached an unfortunate milestone.

On Thursday, the local health unit announced the region had broken the 11-hundred mark – with a total of 1108 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The most recent case in Muskoka was on Wednesday in a Muskoka Lakes woman between the ages of 45-64 – who contracted the virus through close contact.

That was also the 70th confirmed case of COVID-19 in the District since the pandemic began.

Of those cases, there have been 63 recoveries and one death.

Meanwhile through all of Simcoe Muskoka, out of the 1108 cases, there have been 932 recoveries and 43 deaths.

To view the COVID-19 case count – head here.