Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

Another case of COVID-19 has been reported in Muskoka.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has confirmed a case in a Muskoka Lakes man between the ages of 18-34 – who contracted the virus through close contact.

That increases the total case count for the District of Muskoka to 68 – with 62 recoveries and one death.

It’s the third case in Muskoka Lakes in October however; it’s just the fifth for the District as a whole.

Overall, there have been 55 new cases in Simcoe-Muskoka, increasing the total caseload to 1083, with 900 recoveries, 4 hospitalizations and 42 deaths.

