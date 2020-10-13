Bracebridge resident and Holocaust survivor Eva Olsson has been honoured for her work as an advocate against racism and prejudice.

She has been given the Bracebridge Mayor’s Award of Excellence. The award recognizes individuals, groups or organizations for their contributions to the betterment of the town. The idea is to present it to those who may not otherwise be recognized for what they’re doing or have done.

“The work Eva Olsson has done in our town, country, and around the world is truly incredible,” Bracebridge Mayor Graydon Smith said. “On behalf of myself, Council, and our entire community, we thank Eva for the many years she has shared this extremely powerful message.”

The town says Olsson has travelled the world sharing her story of being a Hungarian Jewish individual at Auschwitz during the Holocaust. The town says she speaks on behalf of those who died and asks people who listen to her to commit to treating others with kindness and respect and get rid of hate.