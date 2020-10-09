It’s a record number of COVID-19 cases in Ontario.

The province is reporting 939 new cases which is its highest daily case count since the pandemic began.

Sixty-five per cent of today’s cases are in Toronto, Ottawa and Peel Region.

A record 49,900 tests were completed over the last day but there’s still a backlog of over 58,000 waiting for results.

There have been 57,681 cases in Ontario since the pandemic began with 85 per cent deemed resolved.

Another five people died from the virus bringing the provincial death toll to 2,997.