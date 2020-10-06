An assault of an inmate has been reported at Beaver Creek Institution.

On Friday, around 9 p.m., an inmate was found to have been assaulted at the medium-security prison.

According to the Correctional Service of Canada, the assailant has since been identified and the appropriate actions have been taken.

The safety and security of institutions, their staff and the public remain the highest priority in the operations of the federal correctional system.

The CSC will review the circumstances and take the appropriate measures.

The injured inmate was evaluated by staff members and transported to an outside hospital to receive treatment.

Meanwhile, no staff members or other inmates were injured during this incident.