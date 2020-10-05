With Fire Prevention Week upon us, fire officials are reminding you to use common sense in order to prevent fires in the home.

The week runs from now until Saturday, with the theme “Serve Up Fire Safety In The Kitchen” – focusing on highlighting the dangers surrounding kitchen fires.

Fire Prevention Officer for Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department Mike Vadlja says with kitchen fires being the leading cause of fires in the province, promoting fire safety in the kitchen and making people aware is absolutely fundamental.

“You should always have a clear area around the stove and the oven. Staying with your cooking as well, unattended cooking is the leading cause. You should always make sure you’re staying in the kitchen, you know, with our busy lives, we tend to leave our kicking going and sometimes forget about it and that’s when a fire could strike.”

Vadlja also says that it’s up to you to stay alert and the best way to do this is by ensuring you have working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

He adds there should be no reason for anyone in Muskoka to not having both of these alarms.

“With the cold weather almost upon us, it’s important to make sure your carbon monoxide alarm is working and any fuel-burning appliances should be serviced. The biggest thing is just checking those alarms once a month if you can.”

Vadlja says there should be a fire detector on every level of your home and a carbon monoxide detector outside of every room.

He also recommends you make sure your alarms are working and that you have a plan in case you encounter a fire.