Around $15,000 worth of contraband has been seized by staff members at Beaver Creek.

On September 28, around 9:25 p.m., two packages were recovered outside the perimeter of the medium-security institution.

Officials say the packages contained tobacco, marijuana, hash, charging cords and blocks, as well as cell phones.

The Correctional Service of Canada says it uses a number of tools to prevent drugs from entering its facilities including ion scanners and drug-detector dogs to search buildings, personal property, inmates and visitors.

The CSC continues to heighten measures to prevent contraband from institutions like Beaver Creek to ensure the safety of everyone.

It has also set up a telephone tip line for all federal institutions so that it may receive additional information about activities relating to security at CSC institutions.

The toll-free number, 1-866-780-3784, ensures the information shared is protected and that callers remain anonymous.