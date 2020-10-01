Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

After a record-breaking September – Muskoka is confirming its first case of COVID-19 for October.

According to the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, the case involves a Muskoka Lakes woman between the ages of 18-34 who contracted the virus through close contact.

The new case increases the total case count for the District to 62, with 46 recovered and one death.

It also comes after the District saw 26 cases in September alone – which was a monthly record.

The total case count for all of Simcoe-Muskoka now sits at 912, with 778 recovered, while 38 people have lost their lives.

To view the case count, head to the SMDHU’s Case Explorer.