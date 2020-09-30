Testing eligibility for COVID-19 is undergoing changes throughout Muskoka.

Following significant changes in provincial guidelines, the District of Muskoka announced Wednesday that testing locations in the district will all follow the new measures according to the Ministry of Health for prioritizing individuals at greater risk of contracting the virus.

If you are showing any symptoms of COVID-19, the Assessment Centre should be your next stop – instead of going to a pharmacy for testing.

Those eligible for COVID-19 testing in Muskoka can refer to any of the following testing locations:

Bracebridge Assessment Centre (Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare)

Hours: Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

By appointment only (no walk-ins); call 1-888-383-7009 to book a test

Huntsville Assessment Centre (Town of Huntsville, Huntsville Physicians, District of Muskoka)

Hours: Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

No appointment necessary, first come first served

Shoppers Drug Mart Huntsville Pharmacy (Testing for select eligible individuals who are NOT showing symptoms)