A new co-working facility is set to open its doors in Bracebridge.

Earlier this month, Muskoka Collective announced a new location that will bring flexible and affordable office space solutions to the Muskoka Business Community.

Head of Operations for Muskoka Collective, Kate Kerr says the co-working business model can be very beneficial.

“A casual conversation in the hallway can turn into ‘oh, your skillset is different from mine, this is my strength, your strength in my weakness, let’s talk’,” Kerr said. “The power of what co-working generates is so powerful.”

Kerr notes that leasing a workspace or private office gives you access to a professional environment with all the amenities, therefor keeping operational costs low while providing full advantage of an existing infrastructure to sustain your business growth.

The coworking model also promotes networking opportunities within the business community — valuable connections that can help drive your business forward.

“Our members here can grow, and shrink and restructure without being locked in to any overhead costs,” Kerr added. “So, it gives them a position to be very adaptive and change with the changing landscape.”

Membership at Muskoka Collective starts at $224 per month.

Membership includes professional business services such as reception, security cameras, high-speed internet and printers with access to the members’ lounge and meeting rooms.

Muskoka Collective features a fully-renovated, modern look, with high-end furnishings and natural wood details throughout the two level facility with expansive windows providing natural light.