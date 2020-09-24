An update has been provided on the status of the Pines Long Term Care Home.

Following another staff member testing positive for COVID-19 back on September 19, the testing of all residents in the home area where that individual worked has been wrapped up.

The District of Muskoka said in its update Thursday that all residents have tested negative.

Meanwhile, staff testing has been underway and is nearing completion.

So far, about 20 percent of staff testing results have been received and have all been confirmed as negative.

Out of caution, the Pines continue to suspend all resident visits and enhanced protocols for the cleaning of high areas and living areas continues.

The District says it is focused on protecting residents and staff at the Pines and extensive measures are being taken to ensure the health, safety and wellbeing of residents and staff.

Regular updates continue to be provided to residents, their families, and staff along with regular updates to the community.