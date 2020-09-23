A Huntsville school is reporting its first case of COVID-19.

On Wednesday, the Trillium Lakeland District School Board confirmed that an individual at Spruce Glen Public School has contracted the virus.

At this time, the school board is unable to say whether or not the case involves a student or staff member.

Those who’ve been in direct contact with the individual have been notified. TLDSB says it is working closely with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit to make sure all measures are taken to protect the health and safety of its staff and students.

We’ll have more information on this when it becomes available.