Another day of high COVID-19 cases in Ontario. This time the province is reporting 478 new cases of the virus with 70.7-percent of them reported in Toronto, Peel Region, and Ottawa. This is the highest number of new cases in one day since May 2. There were 425 new cases reported on Monday.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 68-percent of the new cases are in people under 40. More than 34,200 tests were done over the last day as assessment centres saw long line-ups in hard-hit areas. The province’s total case count now sits at 47,752 with 86.6-percent considered resolved.

There have been another three deaths bringing the death toll from the novel coronavirus to 2,832.