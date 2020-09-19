Tighter gathering restrictions are now in place across Ontario.

Premier Doug Ford announced Saturday morning that, effective immediately, gatherings are now capped at ten people indoors and 25 people outdoors.

That’s down from the 50 indoor and 100 outdoor limits that had been in place with the new limits coming as COVID-19 cases have been on the rise in Ontario.

Organizers of the gatherings could face a minimum fine of $10,000 with partygoers facing fines of $750.00.

Ontario reported 407 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the second straight day where cases have been above 400.