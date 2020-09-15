Ontario is reporting 251 new cases of COVID-19.

Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Christine Elliott tweeted the update Tuesday morning and added nearly 28,000 tests were completed over the last day.

Elliott says 24 public health units in Ontario are reporting five or fewer cases with 14 reporting no new cases.

She says Toronto is reporting 73 new cases with 51 in Ottawa and 42 in Peel.

Elliott adds hospitalizations, admissions and vented patients remain relatively stable.

45,068 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Ontario with 89 per cent of cases resolved.

The death toll is at 2,820 and 47 people are currently in hospital.