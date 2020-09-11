It looks like more amenities in Gravenhurst will be opened by month’s end.

The town announced Friday that it continues to respond to COVID-19 in a responsible and staged approach with staff and public health and safety being the highest priority.

At the upcoming Tuesday council meeting, town Chief Administrative Officer Glen Davies will provide the administration’s fifth Pandemic Response Status Report.

In the report, Council will hear the latest about the schedule for re-opening facilities, including the Gravenhurst YMCA and further considerations for the re-opening of the Graeme Murray Arena.

Preparations are also underway to re-open the Municipal Office on September 28th – with services offered by appointment only.

Davies they will continue to do as much business virtually as possible.

“In most instances, staff have been able to provide a high level of service and assistance to the public in a timely, consistent, and effective manner since the onset of the Pandemic,” Davies said. “Our service delivery may be a little different from what the public has experienced in the past, but we are here and continue to work behind the scenes. The public’s cooperation and understanding under these circumstances are truly appreciated.”

Through appointment-only, the town can control the number of people coming into the building to ensure everyone’s safety, continue to follow the public health guidelines, issue services like marriage licenses and they can better plan for additional access and re-open in a staged approach.

“By going back to ‘normal’ we could increase the risk of transmission for the public and our staff, therefore we are taking all the reasonable precautions,” said Davies.

Gravenhurst Council and Committee of the Whole will meet virtually next week.

To watch the council meeting – which starts at 3 PM – you can head here.

Head here for the latest COVID-19 information.