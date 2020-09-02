The Muskoka Collective is opening a co-working facility in downtown Bracebridge.

The new space is fully renovated and offers a full kitchen, gallery, members’ lounge and coffee stations for member convenience and it’s also ideal for hosted events.

The facility also includes leading-edge technology with high-speed internet and networking, keyless building entry, security system and voice over internet phones.

Kate Kerr, Muskoka Collective’s Head of Operations says the co-working business model can be very beneficial.

“Leasing a workspace or private office gives you access to a professional environment with all the amenities,” Kerr said. “This keeps your operational costs low while providing full advantage of an existing infrastructure to sustain your business growth. The coworking model also promotes networking opportunities within the business community — valuable connections that can help drive your business forward.”

Members of the collective have the option of a collaborative work area or a private office environment to accommodate work preferences and requirements.

Other member conveniences include online booking for meeting rooms and payment through the website.

Membership at Muskoka Collective is a cost-effective, scalable business solution.

For $224 per month, membership includes professional business services such as reception, security cameras, high-speed internet and printers with access to the members’ lounge and meeting rooms.

“No one can forecast what the new normal will be,” Kerr added. “But we do know that re-establishing and supporting businesses is key to a community’s economic success and we are able to provide a viable platform for businesses to operate very cost effectively.”

Kerr feels that the pandemic has forced businesses to rethink how they function.

As business owners adapt, co-working can provide solutions for growth.

The building is located at 16 Dominion Street and brings flexible and affordable office space solutions to the Muskoka business community.

For additional details or to book a tour, you can contact Muskoka Collective at 705-640-5115, by email or by visiting their website.