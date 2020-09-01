A Bracebridge man is one of three people facing charges after another man was hit by a car and dragged over 25 metres.

OPP in Orillia was called to attend an area of the city’s waterfront last Friday, before 10:30 p.m., after reports that a man was being dragged by a vehicle.

Police say two males were walking along Esplanade Street when they were approached by a vehicle.

As the car passed by, the driver and two passengers began yelling profanities at the two other individuals.

The suspects returned a short time after when one of the car’s occupants proceeded to throw a can at one of the men after spraying them with beer.

After leaving the scene, the vehicle returned a third time and stopped near the two males – at which point the victim approached the suspects and engaged in conversation with the driver.

The driver then sped away aggressively, dragging the victim over 25 metres.

Police say they located the vehicle a short time later and all three individuals in the car were arrested

As a result, the driver and both passengers face assault charges.

One of the passengers was 21-year-old Roarke McOoeye of Bracebridge.

McCooeye along with the other passenger 21-year old Eric Artindale of Ramara Township and the driver, 23-year old James Ley of Barrie were all released on an undertaking.

They will be before a judge in Orillia on November 17.