Today’s number shows an increase of 112 diagnoses marking the 11th day out of 12 of over 100 new cases. That brings the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 42,421.

One more person has died bringing the death toll to 2,812 and another 92 patients have recovered.

Data shows there were 23,5454 tests done in the last 24 hours.

Local numbers show 27 of Ontario’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases with 18 reporting no new cases over the last day.