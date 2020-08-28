GRAVENHURST, ON-Gravenhurst has set dates for when their municipal offices will start to reopen to the public.

This will be the first time the public has been given access to municipal offices since the closure on March 17th, however; appointments will be required in most instances.

“When public access returns to our facilities in September, it will look and feel very different. Structured protocols and screening will be in place, building aesthetics and customer service counters will take full consideration of the public’s and staff’s health and safety in the ongoing effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19,” said Town Chief Administrative Officer Glen Davies. “In most instances, public access will be available on an appointment-only basis and where services that can continue to be provided remotely and virtually, will be for the foreseeable future.”

On September 15th, the Graeme Murray Arena and Centennial Centre Administrative Office will be allowed to have limited public access.

The Gravenhurst Municipal Office will be available by appointment only on September 22nd as well as the Gravenhurst Fire Hall Station 1 and everyone must complete a pre-screening at the door.

On September 28th, the Gravenhurst Public Library will be available by appointment only.

Meanwhile, the Gravenhurst Opera House will be reopened in January

An opening date for the Gravenhurst YMCA and Centennial Centre pool has yet to be determined, however.

The Town said members of the public are expected to adhere to current health guidelines that were established by the health unit, including physical distancing, mask-wearing, and sanitization.

A formal status report will be made to the council on September 15th with additional details being made public.

For more information, visit the Town’s website here.