Parry Sound-Muskoka residents have ample opportunity to give blood throughout the next month.

Canadian Blood Services will be hosting blood drives in the district starting next week and continuing through September in Gravenhurst, Parry Sound and Bracebridge.

Territory Manager Elaine St. Pierre says the need for blood is always high, and there are still quite a few spots they’re looking to fill in these upcoming drives.

“Those sorts of shortages potentially in booking and filling up those events, they do pose a threat to ensuring that Canadians can receive those lifesaving blood products where and when they need them,” St. Pierre said. “For this reason, we need those donors to book in, and we’re counting on Muskoka residents to help us out.”

Gravenhurst will be hosting its blood drive on Monday, August 31, at the Gravenhurst YMCA from 2–7 p.m. – with 30 openings available.

The drive in Parry Sound is being held at St. Peter’s Church on Friday, September 18 from 2–7 p.m. and still has 40 open spots remaining.

Meanwhile, the third drive in Bracebridge – which has 50 open spots – is taking place at the Sportsplex on Monday, September 28 from 2–7 p.m.

St. Pierre says in light of COVID-19, donors will have to be prepared to follow proper health guidelines.

“You do need to book an appointment in advance – this is, so we do know that you’re coming, and that helps ensure physical distancing and that extra safety measure – not only for our donors but our staff and volunteers as well. Everybody know is probably familiar with wearing masks at this point, we ask that you do that as well.”

St. Pierre also notes September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month – a month where Canadian Blood Services highlights the importance of donating blood to children living with cancer.

To book an appointment at one of these upcoming drives – head here.