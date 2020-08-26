A Bracebridge man is facing multiple charges after being arrested twice in one day.

On Tuesday, Bracebridge OPP entered into two separate investigations that involved the same person.

At 8:40 a.m., a Home Depot employee called police to report a theft from the store and was able to provide the necessary information that resulted in the arrest of the two men responsible.

As a result of this incident, police charged 36-year-old Dean Mann and 34-year-old Daniel Theoret – both from Bracebridge, each with theft under $5000.

Both will appear before a judge in Bracebridge on October 27.

Meanwhile, Mann was arrested again later on that evening around 9 p.m., following a single-vehicle collision on Falkenburg Road in Muskoka Lakes Township.

Police say they were dispatched to the scene after a vehicle left the roadway and struck a rock-cut.

Upon arrival, police arrested and charged the 36-year-old with operation while impaired.

Mann will again be before a judge on November 3 to answer for these charges.