BRACEBRIDGE, ON-The Bracebridge OPP is searching for a man after responding to a distress call.

At around 2:00 p.m. this afternoon, the police and emergency crews received word that a person was in distress at the beach area at Kelvin Grove Park.

Before the police arrived on the scene, three men noticed the individual and entered the water to help. One of these men however slipped below the surface and fell out of view.

The two other men were able to reach the first individual in distress and pulled him out safely.

The third man, a 51-year-old from Bracebridge is still missing, and a vessel from Bracebridge Fire Service remains on the scene searching.

The OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit is set to join the search later this evening.