MUSKOKA, ON-To honour and remember fallen first responders, Muskoka Paramedics was visited by the Paramedic Ride Initiative.

Muskoka Paramedics Commander Joe Korstanje tells MyMuskokaNow the initiative aims to raise money to build a monument in Ottawa to remember Canadian paramedics who have died in the line of duty.

Korstanje says every year, there is a bike ride in four locations across the country to raise enough money for the monument to be erected as well as to bring attention to those who have paid the sacrifice as a paramedic.

As the pandemic caused the ride to be cancelled, a special bell is being brought around to various paramedic stations that feature the names of those who have died while on the job.

He notes they have been able to hold onto the bell for a few days and have taken it on a tour of the region and has visited the paramedics who have been working around the clock.

“This is very important, very special, and it is probably the only time it will come to the area,” said Kortanje.”This is a really unique opportunity coming out of a year that has kind of been a little bit of a downer.”

If you are interested in helping paramedic services raise enough money to help build this monument, you can visit the Paramedic Ride website here.